Anniversary

E. Amon and Joynelle (Gammon) Baker of Fort Smith celebrated their 70th anniversary on Thursday. They were married June 18, 1950, in Longview, Texas.

Amon is a retired minister of music. Joynelle is a retired music teacher. They enjoyed traveling the world and making music together.

Amon and Joynelle have three daughters, Brenda Joy Shoptaw, Carrie Baker Sallee and Melody Kay Garrett; six grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Fagan, Matthew, Jacob and Bryan Garrett and Sara and James Sallee; and three great-grandchildren, Van W. Vardaman and Sean and Daesha Bryson.

The family will celebrate together when the assisted living facilities reopen. Congratulatory cards may be mailed to 2300 Fianna Oaks Drive, Apt. 409, Fort Smith, AR 72908.