The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding a multi-city food drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at their church building locations at 8712 Horan Drive in Fort Smith and 201 Canterbury Drive in Alma.

To help keep donors and staff safe, the food drive will be drive-through. To donate, participants are asked to drive up, open their trunk, and volunteers will take the donations in a socially distanced approved manner.