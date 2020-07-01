TasteFood

I call this salad tabbouleh, although many of the ingredients are not what you will typically find in a traditional Middle Eastern tabbouleh salad. Middle Eastern tabbouleh is a puckery bulgur salad, tumbled with fresh herbs and chopped vegetables, and laced with garlic, lemon and olive oil. This version takes inspiration from the tabbouleh method but detours south of the U.S. border with ingredients and spices of the Americas. Quinoa replaces the bulgur, while sweet corn, chiles, cilantro and cumin ripple throughout the salad. Shredded kale partakes in the shower of fresh greens, providing hearty flavor and healthy heft, and lime steps in for the citrus.

This is a perfect summer salad to include in your barbecue spread as an accompaniment to grilled meats and fish, or as a vegetarian dish for non-meat eaters. Protein-rich quinoa is a South American plant that produces small seeds that are rich in calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and iron. The seeds may be prepared like rice, and their nutty flavor adds heartiness to salads, pilafs and stews. Quinoa is also gluten-free, providing a nutritious substitute for bulgur, couscous and farro.

The key to making this salad is to taste as you build it. There should be a balance of citrus, spice and heat and a generous amount of greens for flavor and freshness. Quinoa requires a good deal of seasoning, so season the quinoa before adding the remaining salad ingredients. I prefer to use red quinoa for color and flavor, but white quinoa can also be used. This recipe can be prepared in advance of serving and refrigerated for up to 6 hours. Its flavors will meld the longer it sits, so taste again before serving.

Quinoa and Kale Tabbouleh

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes, plus cooling and refrigerating time

Yield: Serves 6

• 1 1/2 cups quinoa

• 1 large garlic clove, minced

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

• 1 corn cob, husked, silk removed

• 2 scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced

• 1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded, finely diced

• 1 medium poblano pepper, stemmed and seeded, finely diced

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 to 6 Tuscan kale leaves, tough ribs removed, leaves shredded

• 1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

• 1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

Put the quinoa in a fine-mesh sieve and rinse under cold water. Drain and place in a medium saucepan. Add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium heat until the quinoa releases its tail (germ). Drain again.

Transfer the quinoa to a large bowl. Stir in the garlic, cumin, salt, coriander, black pepper and cayenne and cool to room temperature.

Cut the corn kernels off of the cob. Add the corn, scallions, peppers, lime juice and olive oil and stir to combine. Add the kale, parsley and cilantro and stir well to thoroughly coat the greens and slightly wilt the kale. If too dry, add additional olive oil. Taste for seasoning.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. Serve cool or at room temperature.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014).