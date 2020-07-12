July 12, 1878 — U.S. Deputy Marshal C.C. Ayers brings in three prisoners from Indian Territory to be jailed for suspected larceny: Patrick Nail, E.T.A.C. Young and Henry Roberts. It is the 18th time Nail is jailed.

July 13, 1923 — Prominent furniture manufacturer Edward Ballman dies at age 64. Ballman, an Indiana native, founded or co-founded several furniture companies. Ballman Elementary School, opened in 1951, is named for Ballman and his wife, Mary Louise.

July 14, 1904 — An estimated 3,500 people are on hand to hear popular Democrat politician William Jennings Bryan address the Chautauqua at the Auditorium. Mayor C.R. Breckenridge introduces him.

July 15, 1966 — City officials formally dedicate the new $1.5 million downtown civic center. "It represents a dream of more than 10 years," said Chamber of Commerce President John Yantis.

July 16, 1973 — The Belle Grove Historic District is placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

July 17, 1907 — The St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Co. purchases the Fort Smith and Van Buren Bridge Company.

July 17, 2001 — Sebastian County voters approve a .25 percent sales tax to support the merger of Westark College and the University of Arkansas system. Voters OK’d the merger by a 3-to-1 margin.

July 18, 1965 — Lt. Kathleen Booth becomes the first female to join the 188th Tactical Reconnaissance Group.