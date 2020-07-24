When I was 10, Mother had rheumatic fever. Her treatment in 1958 was complete bed rest; therefore, Mama stepped in to perform daily tasks. Always eager to help, Mama gladly came each day to ensure that her daughter’s household ran smoothly. Since her house was more than a mile down the dirt road, there was one small problem — Mama did not drive. Not to be deterred, when Daddy could not drive down to pick her up, Mama walked. Often Sister Patsy and I walked with her.

Always a teacher, Mama’s favorite classroom was the out-of-doors. After marveling at the beauty of the natural world, perhaps reciting a nature poem or singing a robin song she had learned as a child, she reminisced about places we passed. Just at the top of the third hill past the low-water bridge beyond Aunt Mary and Uncle Charley’s, Mama stopped. Staring and pointing southeast, she explained again, "Now, girls, in previous years, the present road cut west across Ben Phillips’ place and rejoined this road right over there." Then she paused and became serious before continuing, "Remember that in 1918, not long before I married, I cared for a young mother in a small house that sat over there near that big sweetgum tree. I was young, strong and cared for many sick neighbors during the flu epidemic of 1918. I just felt the need to contribute to the common good of our community."

Mama talked a lot about the common good of our community and our world. She not only talked, she acted. One memory penetrating my soul is of going with Mother, Mama and Patsy to deliver a car load of provisions to a family with many children and little money. Mama knew the woman had delivered yet another baby and needed warm bedding. I shall never forget the children’s excitement as they ran to the car and eagerly toted their bounty. Looking back, during the Pandemic of 2020 Mama’s words and actions that promoted the common good cry out to me and show me the way.

Mama’s life exemplified the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Never do I remember Mama complaining that her individual rights were being threatened. Mama’s focus was outward, toward others and society. She was not focused on her individual rights, rather on her individual responsibility to do right. Mama’s passion was to study, observe, experiment and pray for wisdom and understanding in her search for truth. She held fast to this truth in word and deed.

Four to five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we receive daily reports on local, state, national and international cases, deaths, hospitalizations, etc. We have seen pods of virus hot spots shift insidiously from country to country and state to state. We’ve seen numbers rise and fall, back and forth across the globe. Governments have issued stay-at-home orders and enforced mask ordinances. Stores that remain open close early to sanitize; those who can, work from home.

Now, people are becoming bored with the virus and say, "I’m done with COVID. Let’s party! Let’s return to church to sing and pray." But the coronavirus is not done with us. We see that as people disregard scientific data that avoiding social contact with nonfamily members as much as possible, social distancing and wearing masks are effective in restraining the virus, the number of new cases dangerously increases explosively. Despite medical admonitions that the sooner we control the virus, the more likely we are to stop its spread, some continue to gather in large, tight groups, seeming to flaunt their refusal to mask, as they stand up for their individual right to freedom.

Stephen K. Medvic, Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., writes in LancasterOnline, "One of the most fundamental tensions in democratic political systems arises from the attempt to balance the protection of individual liberty with the pursuit of the common good. The coronavirus puts us in an extraordinarily unusual circumstance. While we face this temporary threat to public health, we have to rethink our normal understanding of liberty. It doesn’t mean sacrificing it entirely, or forever, but it does mean reassessing how liberty coexists with the well-being of the entire community. For the time being, the delicate balance between the two must shift toward the common good."

Robert Baird’s contribution to the Waco Tribune-Herald reinforces Medvic’s stance, "This position stresses that the well-being of the community depends upon cultivating in citizens the moral virtues necessary for the group to survive well, including, preeminently, the virtue of valuing the common good, which always involves constraining individual choices. Ironically, in this time of social distancing we have become aware of our dependence on one another and the importance of sometimes sacrificing individual interest for the common good."

I can now see Mama laying down her newspaper after reading these two contributions, hurrying to her black dial telephone on the kitchen cabinet and dialing my number. As I answer, without pleasantries, I hear her eager voice, "Sister, I must tell you about these two articles I just read." After she finishes, I reply, "Mama, I know. I learned these values watching you."

In September 2019 The Journal of the Fort Smith Historical Society published "When the Flu Hit Fort Smith: The Plague We Never Hear About" by Taylor Prewitt, M.D.A., local retired cardiologist, his article has proven to be prophetic. The lightning spread and severity of the flu of 1918 parallels the 2020 coronavirus, as did the lack of effective medical treatment. As Dr. Prewitt’s evidence showed, one thing did work: Quarantine. Booneville’s Arkansas State Tuberculosis Sanatorium was placed under strict quarantine that prohibited all contact with the outside world, and the sanatorium had not a single case of influenza. Prophetically he wrote, "Of course, this wasn’t the last pandemic that the world will ever see. Will we be better prepared to deal with the next one? Probably not."

We were not prepared for COVID; however, we do know that quarantine works. Dr. Prewitt emphatically concluded, "We would do well to remember one lesson from 1918: Complete quarantine works — but you can’t wait too long to get it started." Sometimes the common good outweighs individual freedoms, like avoiding large groups, social distancing and wearing a mask. The sooner we accept our personal responsibility to practice these measures, the sooner we can control this virus and take a walk. I can tell you lots of Mama stories.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.