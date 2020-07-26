Studying a work of art often leads to learning about the artist. Art is life! The following is a snapshot of a local artist. Her art career is very much a snapshot: She just began creating art a year ago.

"I’ve only scratched the surface," Michele Jackson, a retiree in Lavaca, says.

Michele has two watercolor paintings for sale in RAM’s store. Before last fall, "I hadn’t tried art, I didn’t purchase art, and I didn’t really view much art," she shares. Her friends and fans on Facebook and Etsy are cheering the fact that she has become an artist.

On a trip to Oregon last year, Michele and her husband visited some art galleries. Michele observed a woman’s watercolor paintings of landscapes. "They were almost folk art, very simple, but her style produced a very beautiful painting," she recalls. "I thought I could try to duplicate her style. I found out I could not."

With two careers behind her, first as an industrial engineer working for AT&T, then as a dental hygienist, Michele knows how to achieve goals.

"I learned that I have to paint what I see," she says. "Creative people can paint an image right out of their head. I can’t do that. I use photographs with permission." Michele is a photo-realist, using photographs for reference. "I have an analytical mind," she says. "I love the challenge of figuring out how to recreate an image using color, especially shadows, texture, and detail."

Her gentle swaths of beautiful color, combined with sharp detail — such as hay needles on a barn floor — are receiving rave reviews. But like all artists, her own joy from creative exploration was the impetus for her beginning art.

"I love to see an image come to life on paper," she says. "Often, a painting will have an ugly phase, and then with more structure, it becomes beautiful."

Another aspect of art she enjoys is the education. "Art is an interesting learning process," she says. "It’s good for cognitive development, just as any learning is." Her education so far has included four watercolor classes with local teacher Anna Lewis, a week-long workshop with award-winning watercolor artist Lynn McClain, and multiple YouTube how-to videos each week.

Because her home’s walls began filling up with paintings — and art supplies have a cost — Michele decided to try to sell some art. Her new Etsy store MJWatercolorShop has already produced sales. Bedford Camera & Video produces her prints. "They do a fabulous job. It is difficult for me to tell the original from the print."

Michele now paints while on vacation, as well as at home. She and her husband, Randy, love to travel with their camper, bikes, dog, and now, her tote bag of art supplies.

"It’s wonderful, spending a couple of hours painting in the afternoon, after a morning bike ride," she says. Congratulations, Michele, on your art journey!

