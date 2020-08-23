Aug. 23, 1893 — President Grover Cleveland nominates Thomas B. Garrett to be postmaster at Fort Smith, replacing James K. Barnes.

Aug. 23, 1920 — The Fort Smith Weather Office announces that the position of assistant observer is now open to females.

Aug. 23, 1925 — Elmer Cook is named principal for Fort Smith High School.

Aug. 24, 1819 — Dr. Thomas Russell, post surgeon, is the first recorded death in Fort Smith. Russell is also the first recorded burial at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Aug. 24, 1939 — Three Fort Smith homes are hit by lightning during a late night thunderstorm that featured a "brilliant electrical display."

Aug. 24, 1939 — Steve Tramback, 20, "Fort Smith’s stellar left-handed pitcher," is named 1939 Most Valuable Player in the Western Association.

Aug. 25, 1900 — Four children are fined $3 each in Fort Smith by Judge Freer for jumping on and off moving trains. They also received a stern lecture.

Aug. 25, 1915 — An ordinance regarding the sale of milk goes into effect, requiring anyone selling milk or cream within the city to apply for a permit. The application included the number of cars and the location of the barns where the cows are kept and milked.

Aug. 25, 1948 — South Side Baptist Church begins a half-hour radio ministry over station KWHN. It runs for 45 years.

Aug. 26, 1920 — Fort Smith is chosen as the location for one of the 100 Knights of Columbus vocational night schools for servicemen.

Aug. 26, 2005 — The Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission recommends replacing the F-16s at the 188th Fighter Wing with A-10s.

Aug. 27, 1886 — The cornerstone for Belle Grove School is laid.

Aug. 27, 1906 — The City Council votes to use the old commissary building on Rogers Avenue as a museum.

Aug. 29, 1929 — The Joplin Miners beat the Fort Smith Twins 5-4 in a 10-inning game in Joplin to regain the league lead.