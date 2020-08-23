With the pandemic, beef has been hard to find and good, tender beef even harder. In our travels around our new home in Oklahoma/Arkansas, we met Delton at Beefmaster BBQ & Meat Market in Fort Smith, 4027 Spradling Ave.

We were able spend some time with him talking and sampling his great barbecue — it was a nice time as I love to talk barbecue. We left with some of his barbecue and a very nice tri-tip. It was the best beef we’ve had in over four months, and it was everything you would want in a tri-tip: Fork tender and juicy. It was love at first bite.

Uncle Bubba is working on a new steak seasoning he wanted to do a taste cook with, so he grabbed up this tri-tip and seasoned it with his new seasoning and did a reverse sear on our Green Mountain Grills Tailgater. I can’t wait to try his new Texas Brisket Rub.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill Davy Crockett

• 1- 4lb. tri-tip roast

• Duck Fat

• Uncle Bubba’s Steak Rub (coming soon)

Cooking directions:

Preheat your Davey Crockett tailgater to 250°. I love this little grill because it’s easy to set up for camping and tailgating at only 65 pounds and runs on 12 VDC.

Trim off any excess fat and the silver skin. Give the tri-tip a light spray of Duck Fat and a nice coat of your seasoning. Duck Fat works as a binder for your seasoning and helps with browning, while adding another layer of flavor.

We did 20 minutes at 250° until we reached an internal temperature of about 109°. Then we pulled our tri-tip off the tailgater and set it aside. We then brought the grill temperature up to 400°.

When the grill grates are a screaming 400°, put the tri-tip on for 10 minutes per side with a quarter-turn at the 5 minute mark.

When the meat reaches an internal temperature around 120°, pull it off the grill, cover it and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. This will be rare, USDA safe is 125°. Keep in mind that the meat will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill. I use a Maverick ProTemp Instant Read Thermometer and the new Maverick STAKE BT-30 Wireless Thermometer.

A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it. To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.