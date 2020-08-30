Having just moved here, we are learning the local barbecue. We live right on the stateline of Oklahoma and Arkansas. That gives us a lot of barbecue to explore and we have been doing just that.

We love big burgers and when we heard of this one at Benson’s Grill, we had to check it out. Come to find out it’s a local specialty here in Oklahoma, too. Just the thought of a grilled baloney burger makes me laugh. I was expecting a burger made with "round steak."

The Arkansas round steak burger is thick-sliced baloney covered with either mustard or barbecue sauce then grilled. Some serve it on hamburger buns and others use Texas toast, topped with American cheese, onion and pickles. These are surprisingly good and make a great tailgating and camping treat.

It is easy to find 10-pound chubs of baloney here for $6.99. So, we get one every month and cold smoke it. I cut some thick slices for this recipe, cover with our South Carolina-Style Mustard Barbecue Sauce and served it on hot Texas toast. You have to try this one, it’s easy and very good.

Arkansas Round Steak Burger

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes at 375°

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Texas Blend barbecue Pellet

• 4 thick slabs of baloney

• 4 slices of American cheese

• Pickle slices

• Red onion slices

• South Carolina-Style Mustard Barbecue Sauce (ours)

• 8 slices Texas toast, we like the garlic parmesan

Preheat the grill to 375* (190c).

Slather the baloney with either mustard or barbecue sauce and you are ready for the grill. Easy!

I cooked these for about four minutes per side. Top with cheese and place the Texas toast on the grill at the same time. When the cheese and toast are done to your liking it’s time to eat.

Grill Texas toast according to package directions, alongside the baloney.

A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it. To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.