Sept. 13, 1888 — The Fortnightly Club forms with 25 charter members. Mrs. Isaac C. Parker is elected president of the club, whose goal is to encourage the study of literature and the arts in their various forms.

Sept. 13, 1941 — The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce purchases a new building, at 613 Garrison Ave.

Sept. 13, 1961 — President John F. Kennedy signs a congressional resolution establishing the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Sept. 14, 1925 — The Southwest American announces the Fort Smith Cereal Company has begun operation on North Sixth Street.

Sept. 14, 1974 — Shelby Breedlove, president of Westark Junior College, dies at age 44. Breedlove had attended Westark, and later coached men’s basketball, baseball, track and golf. He had served as college president since 1968.

Sept. 15, 1882 — A late-night fire on Garrison Avenue starts in a small stable and burns 10 buildings total, including a saloon, attorneys’ office, a butcher and a barbershop. It causes $60,000 in damage.

Sept. 15, 1884 — The public schools open with Professor N.P. Gates as superintendent, T.W. Mosely as principal of the grammar department, and Misses Farrow, Cox, Evans, Sparks, Cravens and Hite as teachers of the intermediate and primary departments of Belle Grove and Peabody.

Sept. 15, 1910 — The Fort Smith Times Record lists its address as 515 Rogers Ave. Phone numbers are Pan Phone 211 and Bell Phone 110. A one-month subscription to the paper is 45 cents.

Sept. 15, 1940 — U.S. District Court Judge Heartsill Ragon dies suddenly at age 55. A former U.S. representative and state legislator, Ragon served as judge for the U.S. District Court of Western Arkansas in Fort Smith from May 1933 until his death.

Sept. 16, 1938 — The Fort Smith Grizzlies win their season opener at Grizzly Stadium against the Van Buren Pointers, 38-0. Times Record, Sept. 17, 1938

Sept. 17, 1954 — Two Sebastian County Fair queens are crowned. Nancy Oliver is crowned Town Queen and Patsy Middleton is crowned Out of Town Queen. Both are awarded wristwatches.

Sept. 18, 1891 — Members of the Fortnightly Club, whose goal is to encourage the study of literature and the arts, officially resolve "to create, establish and maintain a public library for Fort Smith."

Sept. 18, 1910 — The Fort Smith Country Club golf team beats the Springfield, Missouri, golf team in Fort Smith.

Sept. 19, 1858 — At 2 a.m., the first Butterfield Overland Mail coach arrives in the city, at John Rogers City Hotel at North Second and A streets.

Sept. 19, 1917 — Telephone operators go on strike in support of two fired telephone girls. As a result, telephone service in Fort Smith is temporarily shut down. This leads to a much larger union strike in December which shuts down most of the city.

Sept. 19, 1958 — Citizens celebrate the centennial of the Butterfield Trail, which ran through Fort Smith, with a dedication ceremony, parade, banquet and ball.