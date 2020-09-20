Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Jamelah and Randall Raines of Alma, a boy, Sept. 7.

Maria Moreno Salazar and Israel Cuellor of Poteau, a girl, Sept. 7.

Monica and Dwight Faldon of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 8.

Shorie Reagan and Draven Krueger of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 8.

Ann and Shawn Allison of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 8.

Megan and Justin Potter of Lavaca, a boy, Sept. 8.

Alex and Ryan Cameron of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 8.

Chelsey Gardenhire and Dakota Brown of Sallisaw, a boy, Sept. 8.

Madilyn Brents and Caleb Ballew of Paris, a boy, Sept. 8.

Kylie Harper and Tyler Dahlem of Ozark, a boy, Sept. 8.

Kendra and Brett Armer of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 8.

Dejah and Brenden Stephens of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 8.

Rebecca and Robert Williamson III of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 8.

Melonie Drane of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 9.

Brianna and Ethan Branham of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 9.

Cassandra and Gregory Sealey of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 9.

Coreena Russell of Alma, a girl, Sept. 9.

Kaitlin Hembree and Matthew Seabrook of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 9.

Brittney and Justin Stout of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 10.

Kaitlin and Parker Pratt of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 10.

Sarah and Jacob Skinner of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 10.

Taylor and Brody Young of Alma, a girl, Sept. 10.

Rachel and Kyle Matthews of Brighton TN, a boy, Sept. 10.

Sarah Hollan and Jimmy Bender of Heavener, a girl, Sept. 10.

Heather Hudson of Charleston, a girl, Sept. 11.

Maria Aguilar and Oscar Hernandez-Cruz of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 11.

Erin and Christopher Adkins of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 11.

Elisabeth Vasquez of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 12.

Ashley Dodd of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 12.

Brittany Ruth and Dyllon Sirratt of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 13.

Rachel and Jeremy Rowe of Paris, a girl, Sept. 14.

Katlin and Christopher Caldwell of Poteau, a girl, Sept. 14.

Shannon and Michael Brasseaux of Ozark, a girl, Sept. 14.

Ashli Sisson and Walker Rowe of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 14.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

David Leon, 33, and Cynthia Hanlin, 45, both of Bixby, Okla.

Roberto Nunez, 40, and Sapfire Corcuera, 32, both of Greenwood

Spencer Dewitt, 19, of Roland and Paige Fredrick, 20, of Muldrow.

Clayton Carpenter, 26, and Alexa Koenigseder, 26, both of Austin, Texas.

Stephon Snyder, 30, of Barling and Diana Bullard, 34, of Fort Smith.

Juan Caracheo, 34, and Brenda Vega, 27, both of Van Buren.

Logan Halsey, 25, and London Griffith, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Dennis Barrett, 20, and Kaitlin Reed, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Shannon White, 52, of Alma and Bertha Davis, 46, of Spiro.

Tyler Branson, 33, and Britnie Davis, 33, both of Greenwood.

Joshua Shaffer, 38, and Amanda Lawrence, 38, both of Keota.

Kristian Rivera, 25, and Tiffany Munoz, 25, both of Austin, Texas.

Manuel Oyervides, 62, and Olivia Vega, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Newman, 23, and Devon Palumbo, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Dylan Learmont, 25, and Emily Langham, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Denise Cathey, 50, and Julie Arnold, 56, both of Fort Smith.

Jeffrey Hopkins, 54, and Kelly Jackson, 52, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Elmer Moreno, 38, and Maria Ramos, 53, both of Fort Smith.

Robert Fewell, 35, and Amber Marder, 34, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Keenan Daulton, 23, and Tybria Smith, 24, both of Fort Smith AR

Andres Echevarria, 30, and Kathryn Smith, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Roger Brizendine, 27, and Shannon Elmore, 32, both of Fort Smith.