• The resale market for clothing is hotter than ever, with sites like eBay, TheRealReal and Poshmark helping consumers find new homes (and cash) for their lightly worn clothes. When reselling clothing, there are a few things you can do to maximize your profits. First, take plenty of photos showing the front, back and even any tears, stains or marks, to help manage buyers' expectations. Then download a measurement chart from the clothing brand's website and post it in your listing; since sizes differ from brand to brand, this will help customers fully understand the fit of the item.

• Bees are important to our world because they help with the pollination of flowers and crops, but being bothered by bees while outdoors can be a pesky situation. Instead of using an insect-killing spray, why not make a natural bee-repellant spray? Simply fill a reusable spray bottle with witch hazel oil and add a few drops of tea tree oil. Shake and spray the solution on your skin whenever you go outdoors and don't want to be bothered by bees. The medicinal smell from the witch hazel oil is obnoxious to bees and other insects, making this spray an excellent way to keep them away from you ... naturally.

• Do you have a container of old glue that has dried out and hardened? It may be useless to you, but depending on its chemical composition, it could spell trouble if thrown into the trash. Even in a hardened state, solvent-based glues are very flammable and should never be tossed in the trash. Instead, dispose of them with your household hazardous waste at a designated collection site. If the old glue is water-based and hardened, you can safely throw it away in your regular trash.

• If you're planning to take an extended vacation or you know you'll be away from your home for more than a week at a time, try to use up everything in your fridge before you leave. Consuming all of the perishable items and leaving the fridge completely bare means you can unplug it and take it off your electric bill for the duration of the time you're away. If there are just a few perishable items left — eggs, milk and butter, for instance — tossing them can save you more money than keeping them cold in the fridge while you're gone.

• Some DIY bird-feeder projects call for rolling pine cones or fruit in honey and then coating the entire outside with birdseed as a decorative way to feed our feathered friends. These DIY projects should be avoided at all costs. While honey is natural, it's not a good thing for birds to consume, because honey is an easy material for bacteria and mold to grow in, and those can be fatal to birds. Instead, stick with birdseed that's fresh and clean if you do want to feed birds in your backyard.

• It's common knowledge that feeding bread to waterfowl is a terrible idea, and the reason is the same as it is for us: Bread offers little nutritional value and is high in carbohydrates. It's junk food for birds. When birds fill up on bread, not only do they gain excess weight and learn to become dependent on handouts from humans, they also become slower, which makes it harder for them to evade predators. If you enjoy feeding wild birds, opt for thawed-out frozen peas as a healthier alternative instead.

• The fall months are a good time to plant flower bulbs in your garden and yard so they'll sprout in the spring. But if you have a problem with small wild animals like rabbits digging up your bulbs and eating them, try making use of a paper berry container. When you dig a hole for your bulbs, put the berry container in the hole, add one or two bulbs and cover it with dirt. It'll create just enough of a barrier to protect the bulbs, and the container will eventually biodegrade into the soil.

Danny Seo is an environmental lifestyle expert. His creative ideas have made him America’s leading authority on modern, eco-friendly living.