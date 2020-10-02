Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings will be sharing the message "Be Bold" from Second Timothy. The community is invited to attend.

Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and are encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

ET’s children’s ministry etKIDS meets at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through sixth graders and the youth group for junior and senior high students meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For more information about services, please call the office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

