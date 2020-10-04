Oct. 4, 1901 — A local band referred to as the Band Boys holds a concert and moving picture show in McLoud Park. Moving pictures include scenes from the Battle of Santiago, Teddy Roosevelt’s charge up San Juan Hill and devastation from the recent Galveston floods.

Oct. 4, 1919 — Members of the city’s printers union begin a strike, tying up the newspapers in Fort Smith. Both the Fort Smith Times Record and the Southwest American temporarily cease publishing. The printers demanded higher wages.

Oct. 4, 1935 — Charles H. Harding, founder and president of Harding Glass Co., dies at age 73. Harding, chairman of the Sebastian County Republican Central Committee, was defeated in a 1928 race for state lieutenant governor.

Oct. 5, 1940 — The Fort Smith Grizzlies beat the Pine Bluff Zebras 6-0 at Grizzly Stadium, their first win ever against Pine Bluff.

Oct. 6, 1890 — At Fitzgerald’s Saloon, police officer Henry Surratt shoots and kills Choctaw Nation Sheriff Joseph Nale while trying to disarm him.

Oct. 7, 1860 — John Rogers dies at the home of his nephew, Jeremiah Kannady. Rogers is credited with keeping the city alive after the Army abandoned the fort it had built in 1817; he also lobbied for the second fort to be built, in 1836.

Oct. 7, 1885 — Fort Smith native and physician Elias Rector DuVal dies; he co-founded both the Sebastian County Medical Society and the Arkansas State Medical Association.

Oct. 7, 1891 — The Fort Smith Fortnightly Club, predecessor of the Fort Smith Public Library, is formed.

Oct. 8, 1905 — Electric Park closes its season with a hot air balloon ascension, parachute jump, acrobatics by a performer named Baby Ruth and a concert by Dobyn’s Eagle Band.

Oct. 8, 1943 — Fort Smith Grizzlies beat the Fayetteville Bulldogs 27-7 in a home game.

Oct, 9, 1913 — The Times Record announces that the Board of Education has adopted a new fire drill for public schools. Using an electric bell, five short, quick rings followed by one long ring will be the new fire drill signal.

Oct. 9, 1996 — Fort Smith’s Federal Building is renamed in honor of Judge Isaac Parker and a dedication ceremony is held.

Oct. 9, 2001 — The Sexton House at Oak Cemetery is officially dedicated; the project was designed to house administrative offices and included a maintenance building.

Oct. 10, 1885 — Valentine Dell, former state senator and longtime editor of the Fort Smith New Era newspaper, dies at age 55. Dell was born in Germany; in 1859, he settled in Fort Smith and opened a school. In September 1863, he started publishing the New Era, a Unionist newspaper during the Civil War. Dell also served as president of the school board and as a U.S. marshal.

Oct. 10, 1896 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 6-2 in a football game held in Fort Smith.

Oct. 10, 1913 — Leo Rosenwater becomes the new manager of the Goldman Hotel.