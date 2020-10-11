Dear Car Talk: I was putzing around the yard last weekend and set my extra-large Pacific Marine Mammal Center tea cup from Laguna, California, on the back bumper of my 1990 Chevy C1500 pickup for a minute.

Later, for a variety of reasons, it was necessary for me to take a mental health break from my wife and kids, so I hopped in my truck, drove around in the country for 10 or 15 minutes, stopped at my office for the Sunday paper, and headed home.

Just as I pulled into the driveway, I remembered my tea cup! I anxiously scanned the ground for cobalt blue shards but saw nothing.

You know my punchline — the cup was still on the bumper, right where I left it! Even after a mental health drive, with quick acceleration out of the driveway, sudden deceleration as I approached the speed trap and curvier roads than were really necessary.

I already loved my truck, but I am even more impressed now — it'll haul a quarter ton of gravel and won't spill a drop of my tea!

My wife suggested I contact Chevy to make a bundle off the testimonial. What do you think? — Trey

Dear Trey: I think you have a better shot at doing an endorsement for whoever made that Pacific Marine Mammal Center tea mug.

Or try Republic of Tea.

I'm guessing this is an irreproducible experiment. If you tried this 10 more times, you'd have blue shards everywhere in a five-mile radius of your house.

I'm guessing the mug is bottom heavy, maybe more than most. And the tea was mostly gone, which further lowered the center of gravity. And the rubber cover on the top of the bumper helped to keep it from sliding right off and shattering.

Luck helped, too. If one squirrel had run out in front of your car, that mug would be abstract art now.

But it IS impressive, Trey. So if it happens again, definitely have your agent call Chevy.

