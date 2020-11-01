Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Ashley Gomez and Jimmey Harris of Paris, a girl, Oct. 19.

Allison Hamilton of Mountainburg, a boy, Oct. 20.

Hannah Vanvekoven of Poteau, a boy, Oct. 20.

Mackenzie Gatewood of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 20.

Carolyn and Omar Chavarria of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 20.

Danyell and Anthony Obar of Mulberry, a girl, Oct. 20.

Dessany Davis and Brandon Self of Russellville, a girl, Oct. 20.

Tammy and Troy Freeman of Alma, a boy, Oct. 20.

Ana Villanueva of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 20.

Reagan Pickartz and Ashton Ligon of Magazine, a girl, Oct. 21.

Elizabeth and Mitchell Linder of Mulberry, a girl, Oct. 21.

Destiny Shiemann of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 21.

Parker Flynn and Payton Johston-Jones of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 21.

Chanell Moore and Avery Franks of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 21.

Kaitlyn Oconner of Sallisaw, a boy, Oct. 21.

Gabrielle Smith of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct 21.

McKayla and Charles Strozier III of Waldron, a boy, Oct. 22.

Kayla and John Kamp of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 22.

Katherine and Daniel Adams of Hackett, a boy, Oct. 22.

Destiny and Wayne Tucker of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 22.

Elizabeth Cabrera and Miguel Deleon of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 22.

Staci and Branden Giertz of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 22.

Anjelica Escalante of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 22.

Thi Bui and Ngoc Nguyen of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 23.

Diana and Keagan Barnes of Alma, a boy, Oct. 23.

Whitney Potthast of Mountainburg, a boy, Oct. 23.

Catherine and Curtis Darr of Sallisaw, two girls, Oct. 24.

Lacey Underwood and Arthur Ward of Spiro, a boy, Oct. 25.

Meredith and Jeffrey Westphal of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 25.

Raesean Williams and Tychius Phillips of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 26.

Betsey and Christopher Joannides of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 26.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Michael Jones, 59, and Connie Fowler, 56, both of Greenwood.

Michael Harmon, 30, and Mariah Jones, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Kevin Haynes, 36, of Muldrow and Dakota Hester, 28, of Fort Smith.

Victor Montenegro, 33, and Ana Linares-Alay, 29, both of Bonanza.

Michael Jones, 42, and Joan Villanueva, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Gage, 46, and Crystal Boyd, 35, both of Roland.

John Thomas II, 28, of Bedford, Ind., and Nicole Lasiter, 35, of Clermont, Ind.

Ashlie Crawford, 30, and Chanda Patrick, 32, both of Mansfield.

Ryan Bauer, 43, and Misty Allen, 43, both of Fort Smith.

Derek Bass Sr., 29, and Emma Hensley, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Shaun Keane, 27, of Rockwall, Texas, and Hannah Carter, 26, of Dallas.

Michael Croney, 49, and Emilie Graham, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Zane Lazarov, 21, and Alexis Nelson, 20, both of Roland.

Timothy Mangrum, 42, and Christy Hoover, 43, both of Fort Smith.

Kaleb Huckey, 19, and Jasmine Barker, 21, both of Macon, Ga.

Rolando Tapia, 41, and Guadalupe Ibarra, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Gregory Pike, 36, of Fort Smith and Whitney Ricketts, 32, of Harrison.

Amelio Garcia, 42, and August Reveles, 43, both of Fort Smith.

Jansen Allen, 34, and Dera Jiles, 31, both of Muldrow.