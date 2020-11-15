The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is proud to announce Katelynn Noel Knick as the winner of its 2020 Mural Contest. Knick is an Oklahoma City-based artist working within a diverse array of media. Painting, sculpture and installations are her primary media, all conveying her unique approach and expression. Since receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2015, she has exhibited at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, AHHA Tulsa and MAINSITE Contemporary Art. A prolific artist and businesswoman, she has been involved in organizations and varying events around Oklahoma City such as co-founding the emerging artist collective group, Art Group OKC in 2017. She has also organized various pop-up exhibitions around Oklahoma. Knick currently works as a free-lance artist with the hope of larger collaborations with various communities.

Foundationally inspired by the natural world, she creates abstract shapes and forms that lyrically convey the world around her. Whether vibrant hues or ethereal pastels, her installations and murals often convey their current surroundings visually expressed in an imaginative way.

Inspired by imagination and the whimsical, her work creates a secondary world for the visitor to experience. Perhaps a better description of her work would condense into one word: joyful. Playful shape and line, although not always creating an obvious subject, allows the viewer’s eye to dance alongside Knick’s particular vision. Because of her unique expression and approach, RAM is happy to exhibit her mural as it reflects the unique beauty Arkansas has to offer through the eyes of the artist.

Although all of Knick’s work is intriguing, a mural offers something she desires to explore — working on larger scale projects. Because of the transportive nature in her work, it makes sense as to why she would pursue larger scale projects like installations and murals. They provide a unique opportunity to surround and interact with the viewer, transporting them to the whimsical world Knick has constructed. Not only is she wanting to work on murals, but she is very excited to work within another region and for an institution. "RAM’s mural project gives me the opportunity to build my portfolio and expand into a more regional setting," said Knick. Being an Oklahoma based artist, she is very excited to work in Arkansas, a state very supportive of emerging artists.

Knick has numerous projects coming up, including an inflatable, installation-based exhibition at the Oklahoma Contemporary Museum in Oklahoma City. Some of her current work can be accessed by the public including an installation in Enid, Okla., and her mural painting located at Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City. RAM is excited to welcome her and is proud to unveil the final mural to our community and region. Knick’s work can be found through her website, KatelynnKnick.com.

