Jackson County is blessed to have a rich history and a wonderful new Visitor Center, as well as a beautifully restored County Court House. Jacksonport State Park hosted an event Saturday, February 9th which included an evening full of fun and living history. The event included a southern style supper in the new visitor center followed by the presentation of Justice in Jacksonport: A Real Hott Divorce from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. After dinner, the forty pre-registered guests strolled the promenade to the 1872 Jackson County Courthouse to take part in a living history drama. They played the roles of defendant, witnesses, lawyers, and the twelve jurors to determine the fate of Mrs. Hott. Divorces were rare in the 19th century and the Hott divorce was one of very few which took place in the Jackson County. This trial, full of scandal, was tried in the same Jackson County Courthouse that stands today in 1885.

This event was limited to a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 40 participants. “The evening was a huge success,” explains Mark Ballard. “Forty pre-registered guests arrived at 6 pm for dinner. Some even helped prepare of Dutch Oven apple crisp dessert.” The evening meal was catered to the visitor center. After dinner, everyone casually walked over to the courthouse along an oil lantern lit walkway. No one needed to memorize a part. Each were provided a script. Each participant read their script aloud and the jury provided their own decision. After the trial the guests walked back to the visitor center to enjoy the Dutch Oven dessert.

Jackson County is blessed to have such events to enjoy locally. Visit ArkansasStateParks.com/Jacksonport for more events.