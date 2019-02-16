Van Buren police have arrested a man in connection with the November homicide of a 2-year-old.

Jordan Shreeve of Van Buren was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder — more than three months after police found his fiancée's child dead with severe trauma to the head. Police believe Shreeve and his fiancée fled to Michigan for three months after the homicide, said police Sgt. Jonathan Wear.

Police on Nov. 8 found the 2-year-old dead at a residence in the 2200 block of Granite Circle in Van Buren. Detectives ruled the death a homicide after autopsy results revealed the child had severe trauma to the head, a Police Department news release states.

Detectives on Nov. 8 interviewed Shreeve in reference to the incident, Wear said.

"After the interview and before the autopsy results came back is when Jordan decided to take off," Wear said.

Police suspected Shreeve and his fiancée fled to Flint, Mich., Wear said. He said they were in contact with law enforcement in the area while they were out of Van Buren.

Police arrested Shreeve Friday afternoon after a moving truck at his residence led them to find him at a Van Buren motel, the release states.

"We got lucky, because they came back to Van Buren to move the stuff out of the house," Wear said. "One of our investigators who drives by their house every day just happened to see them. His diligence is why they were caught."

Neither Shreeve nor his fiancée had been convicted of any major criminal offenses prior to the incident, Wear said.

Wear on Friday said he does not know if the county prosecutor will charge Shreeve's fiancée in the death. He anticipates the prosecutor will formally charge Shreeve sometime in the coming week.

Crawford County jail deputies on Friday evening were in the process of booking Shreeve into custody.