A small portion of land reserved for the Fort Smith School District at Chaffee Crossing may be going to the Arkansas Department of Transportation as part of an Arkansas 255/Zero Street widening project.

The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority is reserving 71 acres for the district. As part of the highway project, however, ArDOT has been asked by FCRA to move part of Wells Lake Road, where the land is located, Fort Smith Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski said at a Board of Education work session Monday.

According to the work session abstract, ArDOT is unwilling to install a stop light at the current intersection of Wells Lake Road and Arkansas 255, prompting FCRA to request the street to be moved.

“ArDOT is willing to relocate Wells Lake Road to a location that would provide for a safer intersection,” the abstract says.

To move the road, however, the organization is asking for a 0.69-acre piece of the district’s property.

Morawski said FCRA approached district leadership to get approval “for that piece of land to be a part of that widening project.”

If approved by the board, there would be a temporary construction easement where tools and other equipment would be held during the project. This would revert back to the district when complete. There is a small triangular piece of land that will be created on the northeast corner of the property by relocation of the road.

The abstract said the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education currently surrounds both sides of Wells Lake Road.

FCRA has asked the district to release the triangular parcel that will be created to allow ACHE the opportunity to purchase it and surround the newly relocated road on both sides, Superintendent Doug Brubaker said.

There will be no cost impact to the school district, Morawski said and ArDOT would credit the land’s worth toward the $2 million commitment FCRA made toward the project.

Fort Smith residents have long thought the land would be used for the new career and technical center being developed as part of the millage. Brubaker previously told the Times Record the district’s intent is to renovate a current building for the center.

This means the land will likely be given back to FCRA, though Brubaker said the district is still keeping its options open until the final location for the site is secured.

The item will be brought back for Monday’s Board of Education meeting when the members will officially vote on the measure.