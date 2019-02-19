Downtown Fort Smith leaders, tenants and landowners will have the opportunity Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future.

The Central Business Improvement District from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday will hold a town hall meeting on the ground floor of ProPak, 1100 Garrison Ave. While the meeting will highlight the district's role in facilitating economic development in downtown, 64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson also said the meeting planners hope to create conversation around promotion of economic development and decreasing vacancies in the area.

Richardson in January said "it's time" for such a conversation to take place in a public setting.

"Nobody wants to be located in downtown if there’s not a return on their investment, so that is so important that we work with the ones that own the property to see what it’s going to take to make this work and create something that is sustainable," Richardson said.

CBID Chairman Bill Hanna in January said he believes the initial conversations about downtown could lead to further conversations. CBID member Steve Clark said they would need to discuss the marketing of downtown and amenities that have to exist in a downtown area to spur economic development.

The commission members also plan to present up to five downtown projects at the meeting, Hanna said in January.

Hanna and Richardson both hope as many downtown tenants and landowners as possible show up.

"The master plan is under 64.6, but you have to have that plan adopted by your city," Richardson said. "The CBID has great impact on what falls out of that plan, but also the property owners, the merchants downtown and the community at large."