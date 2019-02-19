Have you ever used one of these?

Last Week’s Reveal: This corn sheller was (and still is) used to remove dried corn kernels from the corncob. In the days when folks had to shell their own corn to make cornmeal as well as to feed cattle and chickens, this device was a great timesaver and a vast improvement over rubbing two corn cobs together to remove the kernels.

Carol Maxwell of Wooster quickly responded that she had used a similar machine to shell corn for the pigs, chickens and mules. To operate the corn sheller, a dried corn cob would be placed in the opening at the top of the sheller, where it would rest against a big metal plate covered with little metal spikes. Then someone would turn the handle/crank on the back side (not easily visible in this photo), the disc would rotate, and the little metal spikes would scrape the kernels off the cob. The scraping action caused the cob to turn, placing more kernels in contact with the metal spikes.

The sheller is mounted onto a wooden block and is part of the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum. Its use is often demonstrated during educational events at the museum. To see more Faulkner County Museum artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve the county’s history by supporting the museum!