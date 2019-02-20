Mountain Pine Elementary School chose the workshop “Fractured Fairy Tales” for its first graders to complement their lessons on writing stories and demonstrating the importance of sequence, i.e. beginning, middle and end.

Teaching artist Lanie Carlson introduced the “Three Little Pigs” fairy tale and had students act out the story to reinforce the sequence of events.

Carlson then led the children through the process of creating a new story - a “fractured” version of the original. The new story was based upon the same basic plot, but the students created and wrote about their own characters, plot and setting.

Arkansas Learning Through The Arts has a roster of nine teaching artists specializing in art, music, theater arts, dance and poetry.

The goal is to “ignite students’ interest in learning by integrating the arts into the educational experience.”

Artists capture the attention of the students with their art form and lead them through creating their own art, applying key literacy knowledge and skills in novel and creative ways.

All 50-plus workshops are based on the units that that the teachers are teaching from pre-K through 12th grade.

Teachers are often surprised at the creativity of their students and how that inspiration lasts beyond the workshop. One said, “I believe my students greatly benefited from this experience and I feel that I was able to grow professionally from it as well.” Another said, “The students learned to express themselves creatively.”

Board president Martha Smither said, ‘We want to inspire students so they will really want to be in school, learn to collaborate with their classmates and develop social and emotional skills necessary for their future success.”

Initially serving only two schools in Garland County in 2013, by the end of the 2018-19 school year, ALTTA will have served 13 schools in Garland County, reaching more than 7,000 students. Statewide, ALTTA serves 19 schools in five counties, reaching more than 8,600 students and hopes to add more schools and counties next year.

Arkansas Learning Through The Arts is a non-profit organization whose board members reside in Hot Springs Village and Hot Springs. For more information, visit www.altta.org or contact Craig Welle, 214-676-0222 or Smither, 501-922-2743.