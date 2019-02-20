The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas recently awarded mini-grants to community projects throughout the Natural State to help communities live healthier, $1,000 at a time.



Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips recently shared with The Independent that the Courthouse had received a $1000.00 grant from Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas to purchase an AED (automated external defibrillators ) for the Courthouse.



The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in Arkansas. The poor health status of Arkansans contributes to rising medical costs. By providing funding and working with other organizations, the Foundation hopes to support healthcare projects that will benefit all Arkansans.



More information on the mini-grants listed below, and all previous grants, can be found on the Foundation’s website: blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.





The Blue & You Foundation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and serves the state of Arkansas. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.