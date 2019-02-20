The Ivy Center for Education (ICE) took students on the annual Arkansas Field Studies Trip to Heifer Ranch at Perryville and the Museum of Discovery at Little Rock Jan. 26.

Scholars represented schools throughout Jefferson County and chaperons consisted of the Ivy Center board of directors, parents and volunteers, according to a news release.

Each year, ICE students meet international residents at the ranch who serve as tour guides. They shared the vision of Heifer International founder Dan West which includes world peace, ending world hunger and poverty and to care for the Earth.

Since 2014, ICE scholars and chaperons have walked the nature trail visiting the Global Village touring replicas of a Zambia house and chicken coop (Central Africa), Thailand House, a yurt, which is a portable house traditionally used in Central Asia and the slums.

Students were also allowed to pet and hold the animals on the ranch.

ICE student Taylor Treadwell is a sophomore at Watson Chapel High School and a member of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council.

“It was interesting to learn about the 6 M’s that animals on the ranch provide for humans,” Treadwell said. “They are meat, milk, material, manure, muscle, and money.”

ICE scholar Madison Taggart is a junior at White Hall High School.

“Being able to interact with the animals was so exciting,” Taggart said. “I was also impressed with the assimilated villages that helped me to understand how people live in different parts of the world. It makes me feel thankful for what I have.”

At the Museum of Discovery portion of the trip, students participated in experiments, visited galleries and tinkered with gadgets.

“As a future doctor, I enjoyed the science presentation which involved putting liquid nitrogen on Cheeto Puffs,” said Allen Smith, ICE scholar, Pine Bluff High School senior and member of YAC. “When the students ate the snack, smoke came out of the nose and mouth. It was fun to see.”

“Each year, students and chaperons have a great learning experience at the Tornado Alley Theater where for seven-minutes they relive the tornado that devastated much of downtown Little Rock in January 1999,” according to the release.

Jamauria Byrd is an ICE scholar and sophomore at Dollarway High School.

“Getting to feel the vibration and the train sound of the tornado as it passed through Arkansas before I was born was so frightening and has helped me to understand why tornado drills are important,” Byrd said.

Mattie Collins is president of the Ivy Center for Education.

“Our scholars displayed excellent character and intellect during this amazing field studies trip,” Collins said. “We are excited that many of them will be joining us on the 2019 College Tour in June.”

The Educational Field Studies Trip was made possible through a grant from the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, and a donation from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Delta Omega Omega Chapter and First Sisters Outreach Inc.

“Many thanks to the Alpha Rho Chapter of AKA on the UAPB Campus for sending volunteers to help chaperon the trip,” according to the release.

Details: Ivy Center for Education President Mattie Collins, mattie1908@gmail.com or Executive Director Patricia Berry, koolaidpat1@aol.com .