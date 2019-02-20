The court system’s ability to have a positive impact on lives was at the center of a presentation by Judge Troy Braswell to the Clinton Rotary Club at its Feb. 12 meeting.

Braswell, with five years in the judiciary as a Juvenile Court judge, spoke about his experiences on juvenile court. This, in turn, centered on his implementation of risk assessment tools in that court, used in determining the best way to handle incoming defendants who appear before the court. This was a change from the procedures in place when he assumed the role which automatically assigned a sentence to a given offense.

“The way the state was handling juvenile court was not the right way,” Braswell said of the situation when he first began. He explained that the process up to that point was a defendant would appear and his offenses would be held against a list, the list being what determined the sentence for a given offense. This had been in place for many year.

“Everybody knew what the outcome was going to be,” he said of that system.

The change came when a needs-based risk assessment tool was used, where every incoming defendant began the court process with an intake interview. This was done using a tool which had been introduced in Little Rock courts earlier. The tool was a chance to break down a given offender’s situation and needs and provide a path for a more focused, better, outcome.

The discovery made from this procedure was an opportunity to address root-causes of a given juvenile defendant’s behavior, often “lack of parents” and/or “lack of parenting,” Braswell said. (He went on to explain this going as far as children being raised by grandparents, the latter being simply “tired” he said, and unable to be effective.)

The change came, instead of jail or probation, was introducing a given child into volunteer-led programs giving them a chance to both mature and interact under what Braswell labeled “Restorative justice.”

Cited was such programs as book clubs, or sewing clubs, tutoring offered by college students, even Zumba classes. Programs even extend into Life Skills, including goal setting for the future.

[A list of Van Buren County Juvenile Court programs will be included with the online copy of this story, see vanburencountydem.com ]

Most important, was that the program of using risk assessment is, by the statistics, working, Braswell said. He offered that juvenile detentions are down 50 percent since the program was implemented, with a 35 percent reduction in juvenile court cases filed by the prosecutor. These numbers, he said, matched the outcomes in the other 18 counties using risk assessment in juvenile court.

This was way the following day, Braswell said, he was giving testimony in the Arkansas Senate in support of Senate Bill 152 which would bring about the use of Risk Assessment Tools state-wide in the juvenile court system.

Arkansas District 18 Senator Missy Irvin is the primary sponsor of the bill.

In taking questions from the group, Braswell said the court is always open for volunteers who want to assist with its programs. This, he said, was the best way for the community to insert itself into breaking the spiral/cycle of juvenile offenders.

A final point was that the risk assessment tool program ultimately gave the court more time to deal with juvenile offenders who were in a more dire circumstance, with repeated appearances in court, he said.