Citing his Korean War experiences, C.G. Bolden Day keynote speaker Lt. Walter Rhodes reminds students from area schools about the importance of preparation. Rhodes awards include Silver Star, Distinguished Service Cross, Bronze Star and Purple Heart, all awarded during the Korean conflict.

C.G. Bolden Day, celebrated Feb. 19, is named after the Clinton Korean War veteran who died while an enemy captive and is interred in the Clinton Cemetery. The day is set aside, by mayoral proclamation, for the enrichment, education and remembrance of veterans.

Speakers at the Feb. 19 event included U.S. Congressman French Hill, Government Affairs Liaison for Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands Trevor Drown, District Representative for Military and Veteran Affairs for Congressman Hill, Richard Maxwell, with the invocation by First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bro. Faron Rogers. City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac welcomed.