Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive training program for community youth leaders. Talented young people attend an all-expense-paid seminar, camp or workshop, generally three to ten days in length, organized and run by Rotarians with records of achievement. Newport High School students Erica Lore and Jacob Cox were selected by Principal Terri Kane and Rotary President Eddie Cooley to attend the program.

According to the application, the program will enable young people to debate problems of professional responsibility and human relations, learn about and possibly visit businesses and encounter Rotarians. For members of the New Generations, RYLA affords the opportunity to refine skills and explore topics of interest to their age group; for Rotarians, the chance to help develop leaders and good citizens and bridge the gap between generations.

Officially adopted by Rotary International in 1971, RYLA is one of the most significant and growing programs of Rotary service. Each year, thousands of young people take part in the program worldwide. The impact of the program spreads further as the program awardees influence other young people. Moreover, RYLA programs often lead to the formation or strengthening of Rotaract and Interact clubs with their leadership formation and service activities. Thus, RYLA is both a major Rotary youth activity itself and a complement to all other Rotary youth activities. Congratulations to Erica and Jacob.