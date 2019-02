First Tuesdays in downtown Fort Smith will soon be held on a different day of the week and time of month.

The Fort Smith Downtown Business Association in April will kick off its Third Thursday series, according to a Business Association news release. Like First Tuesdays, the monthly events will feature dining, shopping and event opportunities throughout downtown.

Third Thursdays will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17, the release states.