Every morning, Jacob Sanders gets up, goes to work at his part-time job, then heads to classes at Southeast Arkansas College.

It’s a routine that’s new to the 24-year-old White Hall resident, but it’s one he’s proud to do.

“I’m working toward a better life,” he said.

Soon, students like Sanders who attend SEARK will have even more opportunities to better themselves through education.

Renovations to transform a part of the library into a tutoring center is one of many proposed projects to make life easier on students at the two-year college.

Last week, the SEARK Board of Trustees said that funding for all the projects will come from proceeds of a $500,000 certificate of deposit, which has matured.

SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said it’s important for students to be academically prepared, and there currently is no space available on campus to conduct tutoring sessions.

The tutoring program would offer an opportunity for students to work as tutors for other students.

“The faculty will be involved because we want to train the tutors to be teachers,” Lynette Bloomberg said.

Steven Bloomberg said the walls of the tutoring center will be covered with special paints that will allow them to be used as whiteboards, allowing tutors to illustrate math and science problems and solutions. That capability does not currently exist on campus.

Asked by Board President Ken Johnson how students who participate in distance learning can get involved, Steven Bloomberg said there are a couple of ways. In some cases, those students may also be on campus for a class or two and can use the center then, or they can email requests for assistance and a tutor will respond.

The cost of the new tutoring center will not exceed $99,400, he said.

A second project, the creation of a campus master plan, was also discussed and approved.

Steven Bloomberg said the current plan is more than 10 years old, and a new plan would, for example, designate standards for building design, college colors, landscaping and the like — standards that currently don’t exist.

He said any such plan would require hiring an architect to draw it up, then presenting the plan to the faculty, staff, students and to the board to get their feedback.

The creation of that plan is expected to cost $100,000.

Another project approved involves replacing the aging digital computer system on campus with a new system, and Steven Bloomberg was also given permission to purchase a new vehicle that can be used by faculty and staff when they go to conferences and the like.

The next meeting of the board will be March 13.

As for Sanders, who admits that his math skills aren’t what they need to be, that new tutoring center is likely to come in handy.

“I can balance my checkbook, but that’s about it when it comes to math,” he said with a laugh. “It’s good to know they have students’ best interests in mind.”