The Sun Times is nominated for Publication of The Year in the Arkansas Country Music Awards



LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Country Music Awards has announced the final nominees for the "The 2nd Annual ACMA Show," as popular female vocalists Erin Enderlin and Bonnie Montgomery each snagged six nominations, while traditional country group The Reeves Brothers and veteran country/inspirational singer Joanne Cash received four nominations each.Erin Enderlin and Bonnie Montgomery lead list of finalists with six nominations. Arkansas CMA President, Nathan Hunnicutt stated, “This year’s nominee list is incredible...it’s a class represented by professional artists who work hard, and it shows.” Hunnicutt went on to say, “Our aim is to open up the music scene here in Arkansas and give the general public a way to participate through the voting platform which opens soon.” Erin Enderlin poses on the red carpet during the 2018 Arkansas Country Music Awards festivities. Enderlin, from Conway, won two awards last year and now has a career total of 13 ACMA nominations. She is a finalist for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Country Artist, and Songwriter, while "World Without Willie" garnered her nominations in both the Song and Video categories. White County native Montgomery, who is a also a two-time ACMA winner, is a finalist for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, and Americana Artist. Her duet with Mark Currey on "Come Sunday Morning" netted the collaboration a nomination for Vocal Group, plus the tune is a finalist for Song of the Year. Additional, her critically acclaimed album "Forever" is an Album of the Year nominee. Bonnie Montgomery performs during the 2018 Arkansas Country Music Awards event at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Joining Enderlin and Montgomery in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category is Lance Carpenter, Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty and The ShotGunBIllys. Carpenter is also a finalist for Male Vocalist and Country Artist. McGarrah is also a Male Vocalist nominee while bandmates Josh Dotson and Steve Matlock received Drummer of the Year and Steel/Dobro Player of the Year nominations, respectively. Edgy country group The ShotGunBillys is also a finalist for Vocal Group. Neo country group The Reeves Brothers are new to the ACMA scene, and are finalists for Vocal Group and Country Artist. Their album "King of Country Music will vie for Album of the Year, while "Sober Up to Face the Night" is a Song of the Year finalist. The Reeves Brothers and Joanne Cash garner four nominations each. Cash, younger sister of 2018 ACMA Lifetime recipient Johnny Cash, nabbed four nominations, including Inspirational Artist of the Year. Her "Unbroken" is a finalist for Album of the Year, while "Back Home in Arkansas" received nominations in both the Song and Video categories. Arkansas' biggest night for country music will take place on Monday, June 3 at the Maumelle High School Audiitorium at 6:30 p.m. Here is the complete list of 2019 Arkansas Country Music Awards final nominees: ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR Bonnie Montgomery Erin Enderlin Lance Carpenter Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty The ShotGunBillys AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR A Rowdy Faith Bonnie Montgomery Caleb Ryan Martin Route 358 Ten Penny Gypsy BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR Highway 36 Interstate Thirty The Roving Gambler Band Runaway Planet Twang COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR Cory Jackson David Adam Byrnes Erin Enderlin Lance Carpenter The Reeves Brothers INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR Hallelujah Harmony Quartet Heaven's Echoes Joanne Cash The Kinsmen United Voice FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Ashleigh Rogers Bonnie Montgomery Erin Enderlin Mary-Heather Hickman Savannah Morris MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Austin Pool Blane Howard Jason Campbell Lance Carpenter Phil McGarrah ACOUSTIC ACT OF THE YEAR Anna Brinker Caleb Ryan Martin Double Booked Heath Sanders Lee Street Lyrical VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Mark Currey/Bonnie Montgomery The Reeves Brothers The Salty Dogs The ShotGunBillys Ten Penny Gypsy ALBUM OF THE YEAR “Breaking All the Rules” by Greg Ward. produced by Steve Davis, Danny Dunn, Buddy Hyatt, Stephen Merle Kilgore, Silver Stephens, Greg Ward and Luther Zachary. “Forever" by Bonnie Montgomery. produced by Chris Burns "King of Country Music" by The Reeves Brothers. produced by Matt and Cole Reeves "Matthew Huff" by Matthew Huff. produced by Jon Raney "Unbroken" by Joanne Cash. produced by Chad Randall Crow SONG OF THE YEAR “Back Home in Arkansas" written by Chad Randall Crow. performed by Joanne Cash "Come Sunday Morning" written by Mark Currey. performed by Mark Currey and Bonnie Montgomery "Sober Up to Face the Night" written by Kelly Bishop and Cole Reeves. performed by The Reeves Brothers "Way Back" written and performed by Lauren Richmond "World Without Willie" written by Erin Endlerin, Alex Kline, Leslie Satcher and Tara Thompson. performed by Erin Enderlin SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR Don Presley Doug DeForest Erin Enderlin Robert Martin Rog Tipton PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Barry Poynter Darian Stribling Jason Miller Jon Raney Nathanel Stone SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR Bryce Roberts Darian Stribling Doyle McHaffie Ernie McCoy Jon Raney PROMOTER OF THE YEAR Aalesha Cartner Barth Grayson Bill & Linda Lovett Keith Symanowitz Ray Bingham VIDEO OF THE YEAR "Back Home in Arkansas" by Joanne Cash. directed by Chad Randall Crow "Own It" by The Zac Dunlap Band. directed by Joe Lane "Promise to Love Her" by Blane Howard. directed by Brandon Chambers "The Possum" by Anna Brinker. directed by Supi Boonaphai "World Without Willie" by Erin Enderlin. directed by Jenna Doolittle RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR KCYT 'The Coyote' Fayetteville KDXY "The Fox" Jonesboro KMAG 'New Country" Fort Smith KMJX 'The Wolf' Little Rock KWOZ 'The Country Super Station" Batesville RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR A.J. Parker, KHLR Little Rock Del Hughes, KWCK Searcy Ken Murphy, KABF Little Rock Kenny Loggains, KWOZ Batesville Stafford & Frigo, KDXY Jonesboro PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR AY Magazine (Little Rock) The Daily Citizen (Searcy) Nightflying (Morrilton) Oxford American (Little Rock) The Sun Times (Heber Springs) VENUE OF THE YEAR Collins Theater, Paragould Jimmy Doyle Country Club, Little Rock Little O' Oprey House, West Fork Roundup Country Show Theater, Brookland South on Main, Little Rock YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bree Ogden Lance Curtis Mary Parker Sarah Cecil TRIPPP BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR Big Shane Thornton DaWayne George Doug DeForest Jerry Bone Terry Rhoades DRUMMER OF THE YEAR David O’Neal Doobie Bowie Josh Dotson Kevin King Scott Varady FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Dexter Rowe Jenee Flenor Melody Hart Tim Crouch Wayne Massengale GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR Beezer Wagler Caleb Ryan Martin Randall George Rick Campbell Steve Davison STEEL/DOBRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR Garland Harris Jerry Roller Robert Jones Rodger King Steve Matlock All five of the Lifetime Achievement recipients, Conway Twitty, Jimmy Driftood, Patsy Montana, The Wilburn Brothers, and Kye Fleming will also be honored during the Arkansas Country Music Awards 2019 red carpet event on June 3, 2019 at the Maumelle High School Auditorium. The Millennial Award will be presented to Derek Wells. Tickets and sponsorship information: ArkansasCMA.com Follow the Arkansas Country Music Awards: Facebook.com/ArkansasCMA Instagram.com/ArkansasCMA Twitter.com/ArkansasCMA LinkedIn.com/company/ArkansasCMA Sponsored by Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Airways Freight, Burge's Hickory Smoked Turkeys & Hams