Arkansas State University-Newport hosted one of two regional competitions Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, for Arkansas Science Olympiad. Eight schools participated in the Northeast Arkansas Regional Tournament as a qualifying competition for the statewide Science Olympiad on April 6, 2019, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

More than 120 junior high and high school students competed in team-based competitions including Anatomy & Physiology, Chemistry Lab, Circuit Lab, Density Lab, Designer Genes, Disease Detectives, Experimental Design, Fermi Questions, Heredity, Herpetology, Potions and Poisons, Protein Modeling, Solar System and Water Quality. ASU-Newport faculty and staff organized twice as many competitions as last year to give students more opportunity to compete in events leading up to the state competition.

“We’re very excited to have hosted this year’s Science Olympiad competition,” said Holly Smith, ASUN’s Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “It was truly an amazing opportunity to showcase not only our high school STEM talent from across our region but also our faculty and staff who worked tirelessly to ensure an interactive day of learning at ASUN. We look forward to continuing to grow the annual Science Olympiad as well as offering additional opportunities for our school district and community partners to be a part of the great things that are happening at ASUN.”

For 35 years, Science Olympiad has led a revolution in science education. What began as a grassroots assembly of science teachers is now one of the premiere science competitions in the nation. Science Olympiad provides rigorous, standards-based challenges to nearly 7,500 teams in 50 states. The ever-changing line-up of events in all STEM disciplines exposes students to practicing scientists and career choices and energizes classroom teachers with a dynamic content experience.