The Mr. Valentine contest was held Saturday night at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Heber Springs High School.

The pageant is used to raise money for the Junior Class of HSHS. Hosted by Nathan Gachot, Kylie Green and Gentry Hamilton and entertainment provided by Vallie Cantrell, Lili Chaney and Maygan Jarvis and her dog.

Contestants performed in talent competition, evening wear and interviews.

Contestants and their talents were Missy Dukes (Bryce Morris) who performed bullwhipping with the assistance of Nathan Gachot; Georgia Faye (Hunter Griffin) who sang “These boots are made for walking” with Willie Nelson on guitar; Ashley Riddle (Seth Dickeson) who sang “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored”; Maria (Mario Walle) who did a Teddy bear suit boxing fight with Zoe Valentine: Zoe Valentine (Logan Greenwald) who performed with Maria; Nikki (Nicholas Hitchcock) who sang and danced to “All about that bass”; Queen Marianne (Cole Thomas) who performed synchronized stabbing with my head butler; and Sandra Bullock (Lawrence Bauries) who played hacky sack to “Miss USA”.

At the end of the night, Mr. Congeniality and 1st runner up is Ashley Riddle (Seth Dickeson), 2nd runner up is Nikki (Nicholas Hitchcock) and the 2019 Mr. Valentine is Georgia Faye (Hunter Griffin). Look to thesuntimes.com for more photos from the pageant.