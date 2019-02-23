The United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) were among participants at the opening ceremony for the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

The event was held Feb. 11 at the Eugene Towbin Veterans Affairs Medical Center at North Little Rock. The guest speaker was Col. Jonathan M. Stuffs, chief of staff with the Arkansas Army National Guard.

The Patriot Guard Riders (PGR), assisted by the U.S.D. 1812 and the DAR, stood in a flag line for the hour long event.

Catholic High School JROTC posted the Colors. Tiny Little Miss Arkansas Cambria Whitley sang the National Anthem.

Approximately 200 patients, guests and dignitaries attended with lunch following, according to a news release.

“The week of Feb. 14 each year is an opportunity to say thank you to the more than 9 million veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, outpatient clinics and nursing homes,” according to the release. “During the National Salute, VA invites individuals, veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, local media, celebrities and sports stars to participate in a variety of activities at the VA medical centers.”

The week also allows the community to become acquainted with the volunteer opportunities within the medical center.

“For those wanting to volunteer and join the mission to honor the sacrifice and service of America’s veterans during the National Salute or any time of year, contact VA Voluntary Service online at www.volunteer.va.gov,” according to the release.