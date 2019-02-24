'Selling to the Government' seminar set

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center and the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center presents “Selling to the Government” from 9:30 a.m. to noon on March 6 at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave.

“Selling to the government is different than selling in the private sector,” a news release states. “Come learn about different government contract types, state and federal procurement processes, and how you can register your business to sell products or services to the government.”

This course is of special benefit to those companies that have no experience in government contracting or are relatively new to the process, the release adds. Although there is no fee to attend, seating is limited with registration required no later than March 5 at (479) 356-2067 or sbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Leadership Fort Smith open for applications

Leadership Fort Smith, a program of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting applications for the LFS Class of 2020. Anyone who lives or works in the greater Fort Smith region can apply to be in the professional development opportunity. In addition, alumni, supervisors, and managers are encouraged to nominate someone who they think would be a good fit for the program. Applications are open until May 17.

Leadership Fort Smith is a 10-month program that offers participants a backstage pass to the Fort Smith region, the chamber explains. The class will focus on the strengths, challenges, needs, and overall community issues. Participants will also hone their leadership skills with the goal of leading our community into the future.

Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the success of the Fort Smith region depends on leadership.

“We need people willing to get involved, put in the work, and support community initiatives that increase quality of life,” Allen said. “Leadership Fort Smith participants have been the catalyst for so many important projects and improvements in Fort Smith. We are looking for the next group of movers and shakers to join the ranks.”

More information and applications are available at www.fortsmithchamber.org.

A hard-copy can be downloaded, emailed, or picked up at the Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.