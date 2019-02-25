An organization has contributed money to help fund a new addition to Ben Geren Regional Park playground.

The Pilot Club of Fort Smith and Pilot International Founders Fund awarded $2,442.80 through a matching grant to the park to install and maintain a wheelchair accessible swing platform, according to a news release. A check for the project was presented at the club's meeting Monday to Jay Randolph, Sebastian County parks administrator and Ben Geren Golf Course superintendent.

Randolph said the development started a couple of years ago with Mike Thames, a member of the Sebastian County Parks Advisory Board. He and Thames said the church Thames attends, First Presbyterian Church, had a fundraiser for a wheelchair swing at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. At about that time, Thames had also talked to the nonprofit organization Park Partners about getting Ben Geren involved with the organization.

"This came up at an advisory board meeting in (November) 2017 that people had wanted to donate and to have special projects at the park, but when they found out that donating to the park, which is owned by Sebastian County, is not tax deductible ... that's what initiated our overture to Park Partners, and they graciously allowed us to join them in their many projects," Thames said.

Thames said now when people want to make a donation or consider a special development or project at Ben Geren Park, it can be tax deductible due to the funds being run through Park Partners.

Randolph said Thames was the one who came up with the idea of doing a wheelchair swing at Ben Geren Park and putting it out for donations. Thames said he initiated the discussion, although there are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bathrooms and sidewalks already in place at the park playground. The parks advisory board actually has a "perfect situation" for putting in any type of recreational device there, such as a wheelchair swing or a wheelchair basketball court.

"They make playground-type equipment for disabled folks, and hopefully, this is just the start of what we want to do out there and just try to include more people," Thames said.

Randolph said signage informing people how to donate money for the swing was put around the park, as well as other places such as Facebook. Donations were coming in, but it was happening slowly. It was last fall that the Fort Smith Pilot Club contacted the park after seeing some of the signage.

Fort Smith Pilot Club President Sandee Farley has been working diligently with the parks director's office to find the best location for placement and installation of the swing, the release states. A plaque acknowledging the donation will be on the swing.

"This need was inspired by a recent video of a local 10-year-old confined to a wheelchair who has cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and microcephaly from a stroke that he suffered as an infant," the release states. "The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on social media, cable networks and local TV channels. His laughter is contagious as he swings for the first time in his life."

The release states the Fort Smith Pilot Club, along with Randolph, wanted to make this dream come true for countless others. Two major objectives of Pilot International are brain safety and fitness and caring for families in need, and the swing matches both.

Randolph said Pilot Club donated the money to Park Partners for Ben Geren Park. Thames said on Thursday a total of about $3,200 had been given to the park through Park Partners for the wheelchair swing.