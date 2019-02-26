The U.S. Marshal’s Service and Arkansas Department of Community Correction picked up a Pike County suspect at a Hot Springs Village home in the past week. Police also made a number of welfare checks. Several vehicles collided with deer.



Feb. 13

A roofer reported receiving a scam by text for roofing a Hot Springs house. The sender said the $9,350 quote was OK and provided a credit card number for the $4,350 deposit. The next day the customer, “Alejandro,” sent another credit card number, asked him to charge $10,000 and send the balance, after deposit, to a third party. The roofer learned the house is vacant. Neither credit card was valid.

After an officer responded to a noise complaint, a Mazarron Drive resident said he would turn the music down.

A motorist collided with a deer on Medina Way, east of La Robla Lane. There was extensive damage to the vehicle’s front.

An officer told roofers on Antigua Lane they were working past POA work hours.

A suspicious vehicle was reported to be at a Pontevedra Drive home.

An officer saw a dog sitting in a Malaga Circle yard. It did not exit the yard or approach the officer, but it did growl when he approached.

Feb. 14

An officer kept the peace while a maintenance man inspected Orentes Place rental property.

A white rental truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.

A black SUV failed to check in the West Gate.

An officer escorted a caregiver to Gailosa Lane, where a resident said shehad lots of pain.

At separate times, a silver Hyundai with Texas tags and a silver Chevrolet van failed to check in the West Gate.

A white SUV did not check in the East Gate.

Garland County Sheriff’s Department asked Village police to be on the lookout for a silver Hyundai, with damage to its rear, that might have been involved in a domestic dispute. The department later cancelled the call, saying charges would not be filed.



Feb. 15

An Entrada Way dog owner said his dog was outside because a skunk sprayed it earlier in the night. He received a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance.

Police received a report involving a juvenile.

A Hot Springs police officer looking for a vehicle that reportedly had been involved in a wreck went to a Sallent Lane home. A Village officer had earlier verified the vehicle was parked there.

A commercial van reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.

A Buick failed to check in the West Gate.

A black-and-silver Ford Mustang reportedly was being driven erratically on DeSoto Boulevard, near Andorra Drive.

A Villager told police a friend of her son’s ex-wife was making harassing phone calls.



Feb. 16

A child was reportedly trying to climb a fence at the pickleball court.

A deer collided with a 2019 Subaru on Balboa Dam. Damage: $900.

A deer died after colliding with a Nissan Frontier on DeSoto Boulevard, between San Fernando Lane and Barcelona Road.

A deer collided with a Toyota Camry on Balearic Road, near Ponce de Leon Drive. Damage: $2,000.

A large dog was reportedly creating a traffic hazard near the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Balearic Road.

Police received a report involving a juvenile.

An officer assisted Garland County on a call on Beaudry Circle.



Feb. 17

An officer went to a Segovia Drive domestic altercation.

A motorist who said she was trying to park at Woodlands Auditorium hit the accelerator instead, and ran over a bush, damaging her tire, fender and the bush.

A Villager was cited for an uncontained dog. The owner said his dogs keep breaking the leash.

A Morro Lane resident reportedly heard a gunshot.



Feb. 18

An unknown vehicle hit a Vaqueria Lane trash bin. Damage: $200.

At different times, a red Ford truck and a gray Ford Taurus failed to check in the West Gate.

Police received a report involving a juvenile.



Feb. 19

A black Dodge van failed to check in the West Gate, then turned on West Villena.

A blue-and-white Sea hawk paddleboat on Balboa Beach was taken to the police department for safekeeping.

After a report of six vehicles driving fast on Llana Lane and parking at 6 Llana Lane, an officer learned they were U.S. Marshals Service and Arkansas Department of Community Correction special response team officers and had taken a suspect into custody. Heath Grant Galloway, 29, Grant Farm Road, Glenwood, was picked up on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing, and was placed on a Pike County parole hold. He reportedly fled on foot from his parole officer on Feb. 13 in Pike County, jumping in a Toyota and narrowly missing the parole officer. He was taken to Garland County jail. He also faces several charges from a Feb. 3 commercial burglary in Garland County. Galloway was cited at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 6 for running a stop sign at DeSoto Boulevard and Calella Road. He was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu at the time.

Police received a report involving a juvenile.

An officer went to a Jimmy Coleman Road home, where a man had reportedly kicked in a door and threatened a resident with a knife before leaving. The officer stood by until Garland County arrived.



