The Fort Smith Board of Directors have to appoint a new member to the Civil Service Commission due to a vetting oversight.

Paul Davis, pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, applied and was selected to serve on the commission on Feb. 19. Upon further review, however, it was discovered he does not live within Fort Smith city limits.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said part of the street Davis lives on is within the city, leading to confusion.

“There was obviously an oversight that should have been caught upfront,” Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz said. “Even though it’s a weird area, I thought it was all in the city limits.”

According to the city map available on the Fort Smith website, Davis’ address as listed on his application turns up no results.

Instead, a message is shown saying, “No matching address found within Fort Smith city limits.” Addresses within the city, such as the Fort Smith Public Library, will provide information such as city director, representative and voting location.

Davis was present at Tuesday’s study session where the issue was discussed. He was not there to dispute the information or ask for an exception. He does hope this can be prevented in the future.

All the information was submitted “in true fashion and wanted to serve the city.” The situation, however, was kind of like firing a person not due to their negligence, but because leadership didn’t perform its “due process.”

“You brought it forward, made the decision and fired the guy before he could even start the work,” Davis said. “I was really looking forward to being on (the commission).”

At-large Director Robyn Dawson asked if Geffken to consult with a city attorney on the legality of Davis moving within the city limits before his term would begin, so he could still serve. She said this was the board’s oversight and not based on wrongdoing by Davis.

“The board did in good faith vote on our list. We did in good faith pick Paul Davis,” Dawson said. “He was our candidate. We did let him know and we did make it public.”

Geffken said he would consult the city’s legal team. At-large Director Neal Martin wasn’t comfortable with the suggestion, but Dawson said this would be a one-time thing and the board couldn’t let another situation like this happen again.

Members are required to be citizens of Arkansas and residents of Fort Smith for at least three years before they are appointed, according to the commission’s page on the city website.

Geffken told the directors the requirement to live within city limits was a Fort Smith-imposed rule. State code 14-51-202, however, lists the same requirements for those wishing to serve on municipal government civil service commissions within the state.

The board will use the current list of applicants and vote on a new commissioner.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle initially suggested using the list the board has and reopen the application process for a time.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good, however, was opposed to the suggestion, because there were “several applicants” who didn’t receive calls for consideration from any board members, he said.

Good, a strong proponent for diversity in city leadership, said some candidates were African American and was put off by the idea the board would reopen applications.

“To do what? To not call the other candidates like we didn’t call these?” Good asked.

Settle said he wasn’t opposed to strictly using the candidates they had, but he was going on precedence. There have been times when a commissioner is appointed but had to step down after a month, and the board would reopen applications while reevaluating the other candidates.

The board will hold an executive session Tuesday to appoint another commissioner in Davis’ place.