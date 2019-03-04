Community members banned together to showcase their support of the residents at the Conway Human Development Center by helping to to raise more than $14,000 during the annual Bowl-A-Thon on Friday.

Hosted by CHDC's Volunteer Council, this year's event "Bowling with Real Heroes" allowed others to honor local heroes — law enforcement officers, military personnel, firefighters and area paramedics — while also raising funds for CHDC residents.

Volunteers hoped the 2019 Bowl-A-Thon would pin down $10,000 to help enrich the lives of CHDC residents and were thrilled to see 23 of the 24 lanes thronged with bowlers eager to have fun and help raise funds for the cause.

This was a huge leap forward from last year's event, Melissa Boyce, with CHDC’s Volunteer Council, said.

Supporters filled 10 lanes during the 2018 fundraiser and packed themselves around 23 lanes at the Conway Family Bowl on Friday.

"This year, we really blew it out of the water," Boyce told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday. "All the proceeds go to enhance experiences of our residents."

Money raised will allow staff to help create life-long memories with the residents at CHDC, she said. Such events include field trips, the annual Valentine's Day Prom, weekly visits to Hogwild Family Fun Center and more.

Staff members also helped to sponsor nine resident teams so that CHDC residents could also participate in a fun-filled afternoon of bowling.

Because of the generosity faculty showed by hosting bake sales and more to support nine resident teams, CHDC Assistant Superintendent John Jones said 40 residents were able to participate.

With sponsorships and team fees, the Volunteer Council brought in $4,000 more than it projected. Such success brought joy to the council, CHDC staff and its residents, Boyce said.

"Every event is different and every year, you hope that this one will be better than the last, so to say that we were excited when we realized that our projected amount had been reached is an understatement," she said. "Just to see 23 of 24 lanes filled at the Conway Family Bowl was amazing."

One team composed of CHDC staff — Split Happens — said it was glad to give back to the residents at CHDC.

"These types of events really helps the residents feel important and helps them participate in events just like everyone else," Split Happens member Taneshia Smith said.

Creating memories and new experiences for residents at CHDC are what makes hours of volunteering worth every minute, Boyce said.

"Seeing our residents, staff and local community participants enjoy themselves side by side is just one of many reasons that the Bowl-A-Thon brings so much joy and excitement to everyone involved," she said. "Personally, this is my favorite event of the year, simply because of the fun and great atmosphere. The Bowl-A-Thon always brings so much unity and excitement. How can you go wrong when you're having fun and getting to benefit such an amazing cause?"

Resident Ricky Withers smiled from ear-to-ear as he said he "loved most getting to bowl" and "have fun with the team."

The Conway Police Department also participated in the 2019 Bowl-A-Thon.

CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the department has a long standing relationship with the Special Olympics of Arkansas and CHDC and was glad to be a part of the event.

"The relationship with [SOAR] has led to a very meaningful relationship with CHDC. The residents there are the happiest people around and spending time with them is a joy," she said. "The Bowl-A-Thon not only raised money for the agency, but it gave us an opportunity to continue building on that relationship. Thanks to Crain Hyundai for sponsoring our team."

Superintendent Sarah Murphy said she was proud of the Vounteer Council and the "wonderful work" the group does to support CHDC residents and staff.

"The council is an enormous asset and we are so thankful we have them," she said.