Once a year the Coronado Fitness Center opens its doors to all of Hot Springs Village for its annual Open House. For one day only, visitors can come try classes, use the pool, workout on the machines and just get a feel for the place.

“We did an open house last year” said fitness coordinator Cassandra Booth. Last year they had “mini classes.” This year the open house was held on a Friday because they have a lot of classes that day. They have yoga, pilates, arthritis aquatics classes and more. It’s free of charge for the community to visit all day long.

Before the open house, they also sent out flyers with two catch phrases. If visitors found an employee with red tickets and told them one of those two phrases, they could be entered to win one of several prizes including massages, laser treatments, yoga blocks, and “cool fitness stuff”.

“They can try any classes they want, as many classes they like,” said Booth. “They can enjoy the pool and the steam room sauna after relaxing, and ask the staff any questions they may have and get to know any of the cool patrons we have and make a bonding moment.”

The open house is a once a year event. They also celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day, International Yoga Day, an underwater Easter Egg hunt and Halloween for the kids.

For more information on the Coronado Fitness Center, visit hsvpoa.org/recreation/fitness-center or call 501-922-1230. You can also find them on Facebook by using the search term Coronado Fitness Center.