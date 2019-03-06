An event will be held Friday in Fort Smith to celebrate the six-month milestone of a collaborative local jobs development initiative.

The celebration of the jobs program between the Riverview Hope Campus, the city of Fort Smith and Go Ye Employment Services will be held at the employment agency's office, 2321 Rogers Ave., 3:30 p.m. Friday. Representatives from Go Ye Employment Services, the Hope Campus, and the city will meet with current workers in the program to learn more about the program’s success in the community and its future goals.

In September, Go Ye Employment Services, Riverview Hope Campus, and the city of Fort Smith launched the collaborative effort to provide transitional work opportunities in the western Arkansas region.

“The transitional employment program has been successfully in operation for six months in Fort Smith and the collaborative effort is looking for ways to expand its program by partnering with area employers who will provide additional work opportunities for candidates within the program,” a news release states.

As Miles Crawford at Go Ye Employment explains, transitional job programs are “important for the development of individuals with barriers to employment who need an environment to advance the basic employability skills necessary to successfully find and retain employment outside of the program.”

“Over the inaugural six-month period, this program has helped multiple individuals develop the soft skills and emotional intelligence that are paramount to establish continued employability and individual success,” Crawford wrote.