Tickets are on sale for the Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon sponsored by the Crystal Chimes Chorus.

The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m., April 15 at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road. Call Lee King at 501-226-5188 or any Chorus member.

Besides the beautiful fashions presented by the Dogwood Tree, you and your friends will be treated to a delicious lunch. Tickets are only $10. Call Lee King at 501-226-5188 or any chorus member for tickets, and let them know if you have a group that would like to sit together.

Tickets are also on sale for a drawing for a beautiful genuine leather Michael Kors purse. Those are $5 each or five for $20. You do not need to be present to win.

Much of the proceeds go to awarding scholarships to local high school seniors who are interested in pursuing music in college.