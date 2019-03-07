Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington invites the public to a Saenger Theater Community Meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

The event will be held in the American Red Cross Training Room at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., according to a news release.

The meeting will feature Paul Siembowski, an architect who has worked on historic theaters across the United States, and Terry Stewart, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Murphy Arts District at El Dorado.

All who are interested in joining efforts to restore the Sanger Theater are invited to attend.

Details: Mayor Washington’s Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.