Anniversaries

Kingdom of God Ministries, 700 S. Grant St., will honor its pastor and wife, Alvin and Rochelle Robertson, for 13 years of service, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be Gary Bell, pastor of First Assembly of God at Pine Bluff.

Truth and Love Worship Center Church of God in Christ, 2006 W. 13th Ave., will host the 34th anniversary of the pastor and wife, Henry Hellums Sr. and Cynthia Hellums, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be General Superintendent Timothy Jones of the South Arkansas District.

Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 5302 W. 13th Ave., will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pastor and wife, Elder Hayward and Mamie Ruth Battle, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be Superintendent Jerry Williams Sr. of Pine Bluff District #1.

True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 13th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joseph Valliant, pastor of Morris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the pastor, the Rev. Derick Easter and family, Sunday, March 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will beRodney Harris, pastor of Lebannah Missionary Baptist Church at Little Rock. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be Jameel Wesley, pastor of Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church at North Little Rock.

Greater Battle Chapel Baptist Church at Altheimer will observe the third anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. James Rice Jr. and Courtney Rice, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Service will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Grant St., and Mt. Carmel’s pastor, the Rev. Anthony Craig, will preach.

Victory Faith Church will honor the pastor, the Rev. K.D. Mixon Sr., and family beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, with the first lady’s service. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 10, an appreciation will be held for the pastor. At 3:30 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth R. Gulley, pastor of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at Hot Springs.

Concerts/Musicals

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold a concert with national recording artists Dorinda Clark-Cole and Evelyn Turrentine-Agee at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The Rev. Julius and Brayonna McDade are hosts. Singers will also include Tallie Rogers and Revived. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $35 for VIP. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/www-presale.

Timothy Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1304 S. Apple St., will hold an appreciation service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Singers will include the Jacksonaires, White Family, Gearldine Seastrong and Spiritualettes.

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host rehearsals for the Pine Bluff Women’s Community Choir’s Songs of Praise 69 Concert. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays, March 15, 22 and 29. Interested Christian women are invited to join the choir. Details: Cubie Davis, 536-3306, or Gloria Pickett, 541-0603.

St. John Alexander Tower, 2202 S. Hazel St., will host a musical at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, with the Mighty Gospelettes, Spiritualettes and Sons of Glory.

Men’s/women’s events

St. James United Methodist Church, 900 N. University Drive, will celebrate women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be Ouida Lee, senior pastor of United Methodist Church of the Disciple of DeSoto, Texas.

New Town Missionary Baptist Church, 3600 W. Second Ave., will observe men’s and women’s day Sunday, March 10. At 10:45 a.m., the guest speaker will be Ruthene Kelley of Union Missionary Baptist at Altheimer. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church.

Barnett Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1321 N. Birch St., will observe men’s and women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Jimmy Joseph, pastor of Starlite Missionary Baptist Church at Kinder, La. Men in Black will sing.

Special events

Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church at Reed will host the City Wide Ushers’ alliance program at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Special guests will be the Rev. William Jermon, pastor of Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church of McGehee, and his members.

St. Peter A.M.E. Church at McGehee will present its pew rally at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. S.E. Shaw, pastor of New Faith Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Corinth Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will host an appreciation for the pianist, Margie R. Murphy, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Clark Thomas, pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 W. 13th Ave., will host its family and friends day at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest minister will be the Rev. Thomas Rowland, pastor of Happy Home Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson, accompanied by his congregation.

Greater Deliverance Ministry, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will host a city-wide deliverance service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Jerry Bradden, a bishop from Morrilton, will be the guest speaker.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3010 S. Hazel St., will hold Wednesday Contemporary Worship Services each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants are invited to come as they are, the Rev. Edna Morgan, said.

Traveling Lenten Bible Study will be conducted by the Rev. Edna Morgan. “Give Up Something Bad for Lent,” a book by James W. Moore, will be studied at Red Lobster, March 12, 11 a.m. to noon; Chili’s, March 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Indigo Blue, March 26, 2-3 p.m.; The Hook Seafood Restaurant at White Hall, April 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and RJ’s Sports Grill, April 9, 11 a.m. to noon. Participants should RSVP to 870-692-2400 each Saturday before the event.

Youth

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will host its youth day at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest speaker will be Trenton Ware, a minister at Greater Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Caldwell (St. Francis County.)

New Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 S. Cherry St., will host the youth empowerment Sunday at 9 a.m. March 10. The guest minister will be the Rev. Darrel Hood, associate minister at Indiana Street Baptist Church.

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will host its annual youth young adult day at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10. The guest minister will be the Rev. Mark Jones, associate minister, Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Nu Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 W. 13th Ave., will present its youth program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10. The pastor, the Rev. Sammie Smith Jr., will speak.