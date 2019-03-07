Saline County Sheriff’s Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Angel Drive in the Avilla community on Jan. 4 for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner was awakened by noise in the garage and found the man pictured in the photographs inside, rummaging through her belongings. When the homeowner confronted the suspect, he fled the area in a small silver, four-door hatchback car.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-11 tall, with brown hair and a brown goatee. Detectives ask that anyone with information about the identity of this suspect please call the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5608. Information may also be left anonymously at 501-303-5744.