Posted March 7, 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service is monitoring a storm front due to pass through the Van Buren County area on Saturdays, March 8. The worst of the front will be noon through mid-day, although rain is likely to begin in the morning.

The front will most certainly contain thunderstorms, with the possibility for embedded tornadoes, per the forecast. High winds are likely, as are at-times heavy rain.