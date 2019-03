The Newport Elementary School celebrated Homecoming on Saturday, March 2nd at 4 pm in the Fieldhouse on the NHS Campus. The theme for the 2019 Homecoming was “A Whole New World”. Each elementary classroom grades Kindergarten through 6th grade were represented on the court. Grades 4th through 6th classrooms were represented by a Queen and Princesses. Kindergarten through 3rd grade classrooms were represented by one maid.

Those honored in 6th grade include (Mr. Brock’s Class) Queen Sabarbra Ridley escorted by Dustin Davis, Princess Laila Wakefield escorted by Hayden Tarwater, Princess Maci Hembrey escorted by Will Dollar, (Mrs. London’s Class) Queen Isabella Delcase escorted by Jack Sampson, Princess Tamara Morgan escorted by Lucas Salinas, Princess Madison Lovelady escorted by Jake Keedy, Princess Claire Rutledge escorted by Sam Doyle, (Mrs. McCrary’s Class) Queen Aubrey Burns escorted by Tyler Ridley, Princess Antaniya Davis escorted by Demetric Denton, Princess McKira Braxton escorted by Tonio Phillips, (Mrs. McGee’s Class) Queen Madison Danielsescorted by Charlie Clinksdale, Princess Kejovanna Holman excorted by Zylan Ross, Princess kendall George escorted by Zander Kane, (Mrs. Washington’s Class) Queen Bianca Gonzalez escorted by Curtis Armstrong, Princess Aubry Walton escorted by Dekayis Lauderdale, Princess Layla Lindsey escorted by Jacob Boyer, and Princess Diamond Edwards escorted by Cody Searcy.

Those honored in 5th grade include (Mrs. Bowen’s Class) Queen Cessia Cruz escorted by Luke Reynolds, Princess Norissa Robinson escorted by Semaj Morgan, Princess Brooke Willis escorted by Cayson Gibbs, (Mrs. Clark’s Class) Queen Jordin Morgan escorted by Jamill Thomas, Princess Mya Mills escorted by Daryin Braxton, Princess Madelynn Surratt escorted by CJ Lemons, (Mrs. Corbit’s Class) Queen Jazelyn Wren escorted by Zavian Dodson, Princess Damariah Houston escorted by Dawson Jiles, Princess Tylasia Brown escorted by Dejaylin Friar, (Mrs. Emery’s Class) Queen Keeley Lancaster escorted by Aamonii Wren, Princess Latasha Prince escorted by Akeelan Armstrong, Princess Lasederia Alcorn escorted by Jay Grady, (Mrs. Perez’s Class) Queen Perla Gomez escorted by Davion Grady, Princess Ariana Chavez escorted by Deshawn Lauderdale, and Princess Lyniah Johnson escorted by Gilbert Ford.

Those honored in the 4th grade include Elyza Rodriguez escorted by Jaden Robinson, Kaylee Barnett escorted by Hayden Lloyd, Kaylee Fortenberry escorted by Keegan Cook, Jaylin Locke escorted by Owen Rutledge, and Aalyeah Cox escorted by Ronnie Clark. Those honored in the 3rd grade include Addison Steele escorted b Juan Pablo-Martinez, Addison Lloyd escorted by Carver Hodo, and Finnley George escorted by Lane Stewart. Those honored in the 2nd grade include

Melanie Martinez escorted by Isaac Rayas, Peyton Stanfill escorted by Charlie Shannon, Ronajah Clark escorted by Kash Murray and Isabella Blankenship escorted by David Dollar. Those honored in the 1st grade include Summer Alcorn escorted by Evin Woodruff, Natalie Haigwood escorted by Case Buford, Charlie Evins escorted by Eric Wilson, Ayinahs Billingsley escorted by Jordan May, and Leah Utley escorted by Caithon Combs. Those honored from the Kindergarten inlcude

Ivory Cunningham escorted by Caleb Bacon, Brianna Elston escorted by Jacob Engler, Norah Haigwood escorted by Judah Haigwood, ZaVeria Warren escorted by Aiden Jace Balch, Rubi Cenobio escorted by Kylen Briggs, and Bellia Hickman escorted by Mason Bryant.