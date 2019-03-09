Forty inmates in the Crawford County Detention Center caused extensive damage to the facility Friday night during a riot.

The inmates, all of whom are sentenced under the Arkansas Department of Corrections, rioted inside their jail pod when a Crawford County sheriff’s sergeant and a detention deputy tried to move one of the inmates out of his cell. The other inmates began to tear up the inside of the pod, including busting a sprinkler head that flooded the entire jail, County Sheriff Ron Brown said.

The inmates who rioted were under lockdown at 9 p.m. Friday. Brown estimated the inmates caused up to $20,000 in damage. Charges will likely be filed in connection with the incident, Brown said.

Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies including Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police, Mountainburg and Kibler police responded to the incident.