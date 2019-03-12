Following the loss of their rural home and pets to fire last Wednesday, generous donors have helped a Jessieville family in numerous ways.

Shortly after Karee Hughes’ 92-year-old grandfather died in hospice, she received a call at work that the family’s house was on fire.

Gracie and Tucker, the family’s two beloved dogs died. But the family, Andy and Karee Hughes, and their children, Hadlee, 3, and Barrett, 10 months, is safe.

They lived just off Highway 298.

Friends and community members have helped the family in numerous ways.

“It’s really been overwhelming,” Andy Hughes said Friday. “We have not gone without.”

From food and clothes to toys and prayer, donors have comforted the family in many ways.

Cash donations can be made online at http://bit.ly/2NUbsvL.

The family attends Jessieville Baptist Church, but many churches have also aided the family.

“Churches in Hot Springs Village – from the very small to the very large – have helped,” said Andy, a Pike Electric lineman.

“We truly live in an amazing community and I truly believe when something like this happens that’s what gets you through it,” Karee said.

The children and family loved their pets. Tucker, the bigger dog, was quite gregarious. He was found lying on top of Gracie, apparently trying to shield the smaller dog from the blaze.

The couple buried their pets Thursday near the children’s swing set.

Kacee expressed gratitude that the family was safe. She said there is a reason for everything and said she thanked God that the children were not home at the time.

“I don’t have words to explain it. Hug the ones you love and appreciate what you have because you never know,” she said.

The couple expressed appreciation for everyone who has helped. They will celebrate their fourth anniversary this year.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.