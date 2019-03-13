The following establishments received observations during state health inspections last month:

Golden Corral

814 East Oak Street in Conway

Observed a dented can in the storage area. Cans shall be free of dents. Person in charge removed the can. Corrected on site.

Cactus Jack’s

755 Club Lane in Conway

Hot water on the hand washing sink was turned off. Hand washing sink shall provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Hot water was turned on, on the hand washing sink. Corrected on site.

Hand washing sink did not have paper towels at the time of inspection. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Person in charge placed paper towels at the hand washing sink. Corrected on site.

Observed food items in the walk in cooler to not be date marked. All food items held longer than 24 hours shall be date marked and held no longer than 7 days. Person in charge date marked all food items. Corrected on site.

Papa Murphy’s of Conway, Inc

625 Salem Road in Conway

Can opener had a small amount of food debris on the blade. All food contact surfaces shall be clean and sanitized at all times. Person in charge cleaned the can opener. Corrected on site.

Church’s Fried Chicken

500 Oak Street in Conway

Observed recently prepared coleslaw in the walk in cooler to be at 45 degrees F. All food items requiring refrigeration shall be held at 41 degrees or below. Owner disposed of the coleslaw. Corrected on site.

Colton’s Steak House

120 Oak Street in Conway

Observed raw beef and chicken being stored above containers of ready to eat foods. All raw beef and chicken shall be stored below ready to eat foods. Person in charge moved raw beef and chicken below the ready to eat food items. Corrected on site.

Observed uncovered bowls of salad being stacked in the reach in cooler. Food shall only contact surfaces of utensils that are clean and sanitized. Person in charge moved the bowls so that they were not stacked. Corrected on site.

Family Dollar #21068

254 Oak Street in Conway

Observation: Observed employee food container being stored with the food for sale in the reach in cooler. Corrective Action:Discontinue employee food containers in food preparation or warewashing area. Person in charge removed the employee food container. Corrected on site.

Faby’s 2

1023 Front Street in Conway

Observed employee touching ready to eat foods with his bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Person in charge disposed of the food and had employee put on gloves. Corrected on site.

Observed hand washing sink in the front to not have paper towels. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Person in charge put paper towels at the hand washing sink. Corrected on site.

Observed ice being dumped in the hand washing sink in the front. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Employees were talked to about using a hand washing sink for hand washing only. Corrected on site.

Pasta Grill

915 Front Street in Conway

Observation: Employee drink was sitting in the prep area. Corrective Action:Discontinue use of unapproved beverage containers in food preparation or warewashing area. Employee moved the drink to an approved area. Corrected on site.

Observed raw shelled eggs being stored above containers of ready to eat foods. All raw shelled eggs shall be stored below ready to eat foods. Person in charge moved the raw shelled eggs below the ready to eat food items. Corrected on site.

Taylor Made Cafe

283 Highway 365 in Conway

Observed the cook touch fried fish with his bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Cooked disposed of the fried fish and put gloves on. Corrected on site.

